Coega aims to create thousands of jobs at aqua-farming facility

THE Coega Development Corporation envisages creating thousands of jobs as it develops a R2bn aqua-farming facility on 300ha of land in its Industrial Development Zone near Port Elizabeth.

Coega Development Corporation agroprocessing project manager Keith du Plessis said on Monday a feasibility study had been completed this week, which found the environmental conditions were ideal for abalone farming. This means the corporation will now procure a service provider to conduct an environmental impact assessment.

It said it was working closely with stakeholders, including all tiers of government and local and foreign prospective investors.

Abalone is a large sea snail, known in SA as perlemoen.

"The envisaged facility will focus on the commercial cultivation of marine animals and plants," said Mr du Plessis.

"The Coega Development Corporation aims to dedicate 80ha to abalone farming by 2020, creating about 2,080 permanent jobs."

It also proposes to farm "fin fish" on 120ha in the facility, which could create 3,000 more permanent jobs in the long term.

"Another species that could be farmed is seaweed, which is complementary to abalone farming," Mr du Plessis said. "Seaweed can be used for abalone feed and various pharmaceutical uses."

However, a R9.2bn hi-tech prawn farm announced in 2007 by Sea Ark Africa — owned by black economic-empowerment group Bosasa — failed to get off the ground.

The zone’s Port of Ngqura is ideal for the maintenance of the cold chain required for aqua-farmed produce.

Coega Development Corporation is working on two environmental impact assessments: one for seawater abstraction and discharge, and another for land-based activities related to aquaculture.

Mr du Plessis said the feasibility study found aqua-farming could contribute R177bn to SA’s gross domestic product.