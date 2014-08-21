Zuma’s land claim remarks ‘misleading’

OPPOSITION parties and land experts have accused President Jacob Zuma of creating false hope by promising that the reopened land claims process would allow people to lodge claims on land that was lost before the Native Land Act was passed in 1913.

The Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill, which was signed into law in June, has reopened land claims for five years. It is intended to accommodate people who did not lodge claims during the first five-year process, which closed in 1998.

Chief Land Claims Commissioner Nomfundo Gobodo told Parliament’s rural development and land reform portfolio committee yesterday that the constitution prevented the commission from accepting claims for land lost before 1913.

Ms Gobodo said the process that would allow communities to earmark land as a heritage site or historic landmark was "a totally different process". It was being "researched" by government but it was not linked to restitution.

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa called for a statement to be issued to quell false "expectation created by Mr Zuma".

"I’m a little worried by the statement by President Zuma when he said the Restitution Act be amended to allow people dispossessed before 1913 to lodge a claim. If the President said this, surely he had a mandate from his party? When he speaks, people listen … we need to make sure that we manage this, and the department and yourselves must take the lead on advising the minister and the president," said Mr Holomisa.

Ruth Hall of the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape said: "The President and Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Gugile Nkwinti, have repeatedly made out that the reopening would address claims prior to 1913." Prof Hall said these "political pronouncements" were misleading, especially for groups such as the Khoi and the San, and for traditional leaders.

During the African National Congress’s traditional birthday statement on January 8 last year, Mr Zuma said that an exception to the 1913 cut-off date for land claims would be provided for by the new land claims process. He said this would be "to accommodate historical landmarks, heritage sites and descendants of the Khoi and San who lost their land long before 1913".

Opening the National House of Traditional Leaders in Cape Town in February, just before the May election this year, Mr Zuma called on members to put together a team of "good lawyers" to take advantage of the reopened land claim process.

While Ms Gobodo said that no land claims had yet been received from kings, the Ingonyama Trust has confirmed that it was helping King Goodwill Zwelithini to lodge a claim for land in various provinces.

While this covered land lost from 1838, this claim was likely to overlap with others that have already been lodged or finalised on the land.

Ms Gobodo said the Land Claims Commission would research each claim to establish its validity, no matter who had lodged it. The Land Claims Court would settle disputes.

The commission had received 12,464 new claims since June. While these would be researched, the 8,733 claims that had not been settled from the first process would be prioritised, Ms Gobodo said. Also, about 11,000 settled claims from the previous process had not been fin