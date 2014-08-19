Land Bank wrapping up process for new CEO

THE Land Bank is likely to announce a new CEO next month, and the process was almost complete, chairman Ben Ngubane said on Monday.

Mr Ngubane said at the lender’s press briefing on financial results that challenges facing the new head would include scaling up lending, playing a leading role in the transformation of the domestic agricultural sector, and promoting innovating solutions.

Former CEO Phakamani Hadebe — who was not at the results presentation due to other commitments — was praised for having played a key role in steering the Land Bank towards a sound financial footing.

Mr Hadebe stepped down in December last year when his contract expired.

The lender to local farmers and agri-businesses said its group net profit increased 29.5% to R394.3m in the 2013-14 financial year owing to growth of its loan book and operational efficiency.

The bank’s performing loan book increased R6.5bn to R33bn while nonperforming loans declined from R1.4bn to R1.1bn.

Loan book increase

Land Bank chief financial officer Serithi Lebogang said in an interview that the bank would aim to increase its loan book by 10% in the 2015 financial year.

The bank’s acting CEO Lindiwe Mdlalose said: “The market share and loan-book targets exceeded within acceptable risk tolerances and in a social, sustainable and responsible manner.”

This was achieved despite farmers grappling with adverse weather conditions such as drought, and high input and administered costs, which often affected their ability to repay loans.

South Africa’s growth and development framework — the National Development Plan — identifies agriculture as one of the sectors that could add jobs if it had investments and support.

Projections that the agriculture sector could create 1-million jobs by 2030 open the door for agricultural funding institutions such as the Land Bank to play a greater role in economic development.

Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas said the bank still had a role to play in driving the growth of the agricultural sector and transforming it by broadening ownership, skills, and technical capacity.

Maximum 50% farmland share

Government has proposed that a maximum share of 50% of farmland be allocated to farm workers — a proposal that has not found favour among some farmers.

Ms Mdlalose said that future plans included growing the Land Bank’s loan book and to have a greater effect on job creation and poverty alleviation.

Mr Serithi said that the bank wanted to sell R4.5bn of bonds by March next year as it sought to increase loans to customers and extend the maturity profile of its debt. The company would probably sell a first tranche of bonds by the end of the month, Mr Serithi said.

“We used to issue less frequently but quite a lot of volume.

“The intention now is to actually issue more frequently and smaller volumes,” he said.

The term of the new notes was likely to be between three and five years, Mr Serithi said.

The agricultural lender is refinancing debt after it spent the past six years cutting costs and improving collections on loans.

The Land Bank has four floating bonds of R3.7bn in issue, of which R1.34bn matures in March next year.

With Bloomberg