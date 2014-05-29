Companies / Land & Agriculture

VIDEO: Major players face competition from small-scale millers

29 May 2014 - 18:35 PM Zukiswa Zimela
The Small Scale Milling Project launched last year by the Department of Trade and Industry's agro-processing business unit in collaboration with the Foundation for African Business and Consumer Services (Fabcos) will roll out 24 micro mills across the country.

With the help of local farmers, Fabcos says it hopes to improve food security and reduce the price of maize meal by up to 37%.

