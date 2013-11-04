Tongaat Hulett tumbles after trading update

TONGAAT Hulett’s share price was 3.76% lower at R121.48 in early Monday trade after the sugar producer said it expected to report a 1.2% rise in headline earnings to R663m for the six months ended September.

Total net profit per share was expected to be 632c, from 606c in the previous interim period, while operating profit was expected to be 7% higher at R1.381bn.

The group said in a trading update that operating profit from the various sugar operations would total R684m, down from R967m a year earlier, as sugar operations experienced the pressure of lower international sugar prices, particularly for exports to the European Union, and the effect of increased imports into Southern African markets.

This affected revenue earned and led to the reduction in standing cane valuation.

"The pricing pressures have added impetus to the drive to reduce the costs of sugar production, with substantial reductions being achieved in the current season," the group said.

Unit costs of production were also benefiting as volumes grew.

Tongaat Hulett said overall sugar production continued to increase this season and was expected to be at its highest level in 10 years.

Profit from land conversion and development operations increased to R512m from R246m, with sales in the Cornubia and Umhlanga areas and a major sale of land near the international airport, north of Durban.

Profit from the starch operations amounted to R232m, from R147m as starch and glucose margins benefited from local maize costs being close to international prices with good co-product realisations.

The group is scheduled to release its results on November 11.