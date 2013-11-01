Mohair industry aims to raise output

South Africa’s world-leading mohair industry is hoping to increase production for a second successive year after 23 years of declining output.

This ambition was expressed by industry representatives who attended the World Mohair Summit taking place in the little Eastern Cape town of Jansenville this week.

Mohair, the hair of the angora goat — signs at the entrance to the hamlet of Jansenville proclaim it the "home of the angora" — is used for clothing, carpeting and many other purposes.

GM of industry body Mohair SA Deon Saayman says South Africa last year produced about 2.3-million kilograms of the fibre, which is highly sought after in the world’s fashion capitals in Europe and increasingly in China.

Last year’s output represented a 3% increase in production, and Mr Saayman says: "We hope to increase production by another 4% or 5% in the current year."

South Africa makes up 50% of the world’s production of about 4.6-million kilograms and Lesotho produces a further 17% of world output.

In addition, South African imports most of the rest of the world’s production for processing — including washing, combing, spinning and dyeing — and then exports it, mainly to Europe and Asia. Last year’s production earned local farmers about R250m and the exported product earned almost R800m.

Mr Saayman says prices are currently good and, more importantly, appear to have stabilised. The latest sale realised an average of R123/kg across all types.

"That is just the average and doesn’t tell the full story. The highest price paid for one bale of the finest quality of mohair, produced by one of our best farmers in the past summer season was R600/kg."

He says the world mohair industry peaked in 1988 when global production hit 26-million kilograms, of which South Africa’s share was 12-million kilograms.

"The industry is labour intensive and labour costs are high. Also, there have been changes in the use of agricultural land in South Africa. There are far more game farms now," Mr Saayman says. However, although production quantities have fallen substantially since then, "the quality now is far superior to 1988".

"We don’t want to return to those levels of production. It takes much less mohair now to produce, for example, a jersey. A garment that took a kilogram of mohair to make in 1988 now takes 150g." Mohair is also often blended nowadays with competing natural fibres such as cashmere, silk and alpaca — most common in Peru.

He says the aim is to grow production slowly, to maintain confidence in the industry and attract investment. Potential international investors from Europe, Asia and the US were courted and given information during the summit. "The industry has changed. The biggest producing region used to be Texas, US," Mr Saayman says.

"Today, there is no mohair industry there at all. We require stability more than anything else."

Mr Saayman says the industry, most of which is based in the Eastern Cape, provides about 6,000 jobs and provides for about 30,000 dependants. There are also about 1,000 commercial farmers and a fast-growing sector of smallholder emerging farmers now numbering about 100.

"It is the most profitable livestock farming operation you can have in South Africa," he says.

Mohair Empowerment Trust development officer Bongani Ndhlovu says that the organisation is running training programmes for emerging mohair farmers.

"The people we have are experienced farmers who have been doing it for years, but not on a commercial level," he says.

"We are teaching them about things like classing their animals, which can immediately double their income if they get it right," Mr Ndhlovu says.

The trust is also embarking on programmes to make angora farming more efficient.

The programme encourages farmers to learn production of meat from animals that are slaughtered when they get old; tanning of goat skins; utilisation of the skins for making items such as footwear; and a labour-intensive mohair industry making "high-quality, high-value" products to bolster employment.

Mr Saayman says some of these industries existed in the region in the past and provided many jobs, but disappeared. There are now plans to revive them, with the government and investors being encouraged to take stakes in them.