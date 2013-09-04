Afgri shares push ahead despite earnings loss

ALTHOUGH overshadowed by the significant losses in its poultry business, agricultural conglomerate Afgri managed to generate solid profits at its other specialised business segments in the year to the end of June.

The 33% fall in earnings to 38c per share did not erode investment sentiment, and Afgri’s shares pushed ahead nearly 2% to 465c on the JSE on Wednesday.

Some market watchers reckon the uptick in Afgri’s shares may have less to do with turnaround prospects for the new financial year, but rather much more to do with potential corporate action after the company recently issued a cautionary announcement.

Vunani Securities agribusiness analyst Anthony Clark speculated that the most likely outcome from Afgri’s poor performance was to remove the company from the public eye to allow management to continue restructuring the business. "I see a buyout of the business coming … rather than a competitor takeover or any further divisional spin-offs. With a net asset value trading above the current share price, and with a handful of major institutional shareholders, a buyout of Afgri is a probability."

Afgri does have a number of attractive assets — including its financial services hub, which provided a much-needed bright spot by managing to raise aftertax profit by 57% to R91m.

Afgri CE Chris Venter said the financial services hub, which has focused its efforts on fee income-generating business, returned a stellar performance due to a broader product offering.

He said the finalisation of the fee-based business model in the previous financial year allowed key subsidiary Unigro to focus on generating top-line growth.

Unigro grew the debtors’ book under management, on behalf of the Land Bank, by 71% to R2.9bn from R1.7bn in 2012.

Mr Venter said growth was supported by an upturn in equipment sales.

Commodity market volatility fuelled volumes in Afgri’s broking business, GroCapital, which reported a 19% jump in fee-based income.

Afgri’s Agri Services division endured mixed fortunes. The grain management business showed slightly lower pretax profit of R188m compared with R194m the previous year — but operational performance was obscured by an impairment on a large debtor.