Afgri earnings take knock from poultry loss

AGRICULTURAL and financial services company Afgri on Wednesday posted a sharp fall in full-year earnings, which it said was due mainly to a loss in the poultry division.

Afgri said headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell by 32.9% to 38c for the year ended June 30 despite a 10% rise in revenue.

The board declared a final dividend of 3.3c per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 18.95c per share, a drop of 33%.

Afgri said the main reason for the decline in HEPS was that its poultry division reported a R229.2m loss before taxation, after impairments worth R116.8m.

Results were also influenced by reduced profitability at the animal feeds division, due to high raw material costs, and at the retail division, given lower consumer demand in the current economic climate, it said.

The company said its other business units performed well.

In grain management and equipment, record grain deliveries were received and smaller-format tractors were selling well, especially elsewhere in Africa.

The financial services business unit, now operating effectively on an agency model, increased fee income.

Expansion

Afgri said it had continued its African expansion and now had a presence in seven countries.

Other milestones it noted were the implementation of the merger of the retail businesses with that of Senwes; the extension and refinancing of the group’s empowerment structure; and the restructuring of the international business unit, which will house all of its international investments, including those in Africa and Australia.

The company said business prospects for the foreseeable future remained positive. A record summer crop meant Afgri had received 3.5-million tons into its storage facilities between March and August.

It said product diversification was gaining traction and it was extending its grain-management expertise across the continent.

An increased presence in Africa would also benefit the equipment business unit as well as collateral management, it said.