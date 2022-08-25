Supply worries amid disruptions to Russian exports and partial shutdown of US refinery support oil
Time to decide whether government should protect certain producers or consumers
In a parliamentary hearing soon after the dismissal of her rescission bid, she had to listen to testimony of her alleged cruelty to staff
EFF leader Julius Malema says DA 'will pay' for sidelining the party
SA’s largest alcohol producer reported an increase in profit for the year to end-June, with volumes rising as lockdowns receded
Cosatu and Saftu members protest at cost of living as inflation rate in July accelerates to 7.8%
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Biden announced $3bn in military aid for Ukraine in largest tranche of security assistance to date
Chilean import Allende scores 13 minutes before final whistle to seal 3-0 Premiership win
New reads by one of SA’s finest writers, Mark Winkler, debut novelist Onke Mazibuko and writer and professor Bronwyn Law-Viljoen
The bear market experienced by the US since February has been a relatively rare species, namely it has been an “everything” bear market.
By this I mean that in real terms there was almost no asset in which to hide. The US bond market, fearing inflation, fell hard through to the end of June. At the same time the gold market (which should hedge against both inflation and chaos) peaked strongly in March, only to follow through with a disastrous fall until the end of June, contradicting the bond market...
WARWICK LUCAS: Getting to grips with a rare US bear
If you reduced risk in February, consider redeploying some of that cash into risky assets. My call to persist with up-weighting of resources shares still stands
