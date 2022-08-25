×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Investors Monthly

WARWICK LUCAS: Getting to grips with a rare US bear

If you reduced risk in February, consider redeploying some of that cash into risky assets. My call to persist with up-weighting of resources shares still stands

BL Premium
25 August 2022 - 08:00 Warwick Lucas

The bear market experienced by the US since February has been a relatively rare species, namely it has been an “everything” bear market.

By this I mean that in real terms there was almost no asset in which to hide. The US bond market, fearing inflation, fell hard through to the end of June. At the same time the gold market (which should hedge against both inflation and chaos) peaked strongly in March, only to follow through with a disastrous fall until the end of June, contradicting the bond market...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.