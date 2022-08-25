Supply worries amid disruptions to Russian exports and partial shutdown of US refinery support oil
Time to decide whether government should protect certain producers or consumers
In a parliamentary hearing soon after the dismissal of her rescission bid, she had to listen to testimony of her alleged cruelty to staff
EFF leader Julius Malema says DA 'will pay' for sidelining the party
SA’s largest alcohol producer reported an increase in profit for the year to end-June, with volumes rising as lockdowns receded
Cosatu and Saftu members protest at cost of living as inflation rate in July accelerates to 7.8%
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Biden announced $3bn in military aid for Ukraine in largest tranche of security assistance to date
Chilean import Allende scores 13 minutes before final whistle to seal 3-0 Premiership win
New reads by one of SA’s finest writers, Mark Winkler, debut novelist Onke Mazibuko and writer and professor Bronwyn Law-Viljoen
Is this another bear market rally? Or was the middle of June really the bottom for battered tech stocks?
The Nasdaq-100 is still down 20% this year at the time of writing, though the recent momentum has swung significantly. Since the recent low on June 16, the index has rallied 18%...
Tech market rallies: the joy and the danger
Investors should be cautious about how they decide to buy into technology businesses
