×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Investors Monthly

Opportunity in undervalued AECI

For the first time in a long time the business is investing more capital into organic growth projects than into maintenance capital

BL Premium
25 August 2022 - 08:00 Shawn Stockigt

Despite cheap valuations and pretty decent historical dividend payments, AECI’s share price has been a serial underperformer on both a relative and absolute basis over the past few years.

Though the company reported record 31% growth in revenue in its interim results released during July, the share price has continued to go in the wrong direction. This is happening despite customer demand for its products in its core mining unit starting to return, as evidenced by key factors such as global mining volumes looking better now than they did during the pandemic...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.