Companies / Investors Monthly

Keeping a cool head in a volatile world

Navigating a complex global market with a sufficiently diversified portfolio will prove vital for local investors looking to protect capital and exploit opportunities

25 August 2022 - 08:00 Pedro van Gaalen

Given the unprecedented risks that plague global markets at present, investors looking to invest outside SA must tread carefully.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, tensions between the US and China, the global semiconductor crisis, global food shortages, heatwaves and water shortages, among other natural pressures, all set against the backdrop of rising inflation and interest rates and slowing global economic growth, create a complex environment for investors,” says Anil Jugmohan, senior investment analyst at Nedgroup Investments...

