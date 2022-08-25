×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Investors Monthly

Is this Pick n Pay’s new dawn?

Despite having a highly developed business, Pick n Pay has lagged its peer group. This may be about to change

BL Premium
25 August 2022 - 08:00 THE FINANCE GHOST

In May, Pick n Pay delivered a presentation that introduced the “Ekuseni” strategy to the market, which translates loosely to “new dawn” — hopefully one that is more effective than President Cyril Ramaphosa’s similar narrative.

Pick n Pay has all the ingredients for success. There’s a vast footprint, a strong loyalty programme (Smart Shopper), sufficient scale for the group to have proper buying power and an omnichannel strategy that includes scheduled and on-demand online shopping...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.