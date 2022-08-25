Supply worries amid disruptions to Russian exports and partial shutdown of US refinery support oil
Time to decide whether government should protect certain producers or consumers
In a parliamentary hearing soon after the dismissal of her rescission bid, she had to listen to testimony of her alleged cruelty to staff
EFF leader Julius Malema says DA 'will pay' for sidelining the party
SA’s largest alcohol producer reported an increase in profit for the year to end-June, with volumes rising as lockdowns receded
Cosatu and Saftu members protest at cost of living as inflation rate in July accelerates to 7.8%
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Biden announced $3bn in military aid for Ukraine in largest tranche of security assistance to date
Chilean import Allende scores 13 minutes before final whistle to seal 3-0 Premiership win
New reads by one of SA’s finest writers, Mark Winkler, debut novelist Onke Mazibuko and writer and professor Bronwyn Law-Viljoen
There is a lot of negative news overhanging companies with a retail consumer focus — given that these businesses fight for a share of the consumer’s wallet.
Higher inflation is shrinking this wallet, driven most notably by a surge in oil and food prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has negatively affected global energy prices and resulted in a widespread increase across the consumer price inflation basket...
Invasion, inflation and the incredible shrinking wallet
After Covid, it looked as if consumer spending power would recover, but this optimism has ground to a screeching halt writes Shawn Stockigt
