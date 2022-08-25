×

Companies / Investors Monthly

HCI: The goddess of love and the ‘clown on the soapbox’

HCI, with its indirect stake in the Venus oilfield, and Renergen, with its Virginia gas project, are the two local options for exposure to oil and gas plays

25 August 2022 - 08:00 Katharine Child

Renergen — the owner of SA’s only onshore gas development, which is believed to have one of the world’s largest concentrations of helium — appears to release a Sens announcement every time it blinks.

It has issued more than 14 voluntary Sens announcements this year, leading some to wonder if it is just hype. But Renergen CEO Stefano Marani says he is happy to be a “clown on a soap box” because he has to raise capital given the lack of interest from large asset managers. It’s well known that small caps in SA struggle to raise capital; many give up and delist...

