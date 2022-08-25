×

Companies / Investors Monthly

EDITOR’S NOTE: In a gloomy landscape, a glimmer of light, perhaps

But if the governing party fails its own employees, what can SA investors expect?

25 August 2022 - 08:00 marc hasenfuss

As I readied to pen this little note, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority had just ordered the ANC to settle about R86m in accumulated contribution arrears owed to the provident fund of members of  the party.

How the hell could that neglect have been be allowed to take place? It’s a huge breach of workers’ trust … from a party that is supposed to uphold workers’ rights and has been a vanguard against worker exploitation by large corporations (which, let’s point out, do pay over pension contributions month after month)...

