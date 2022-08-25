×

Companies / Investors Monthly

ANTHONY CLARK: Upbeat about a share the market shunned

I may have been too early to the Libstar party, but it now deserves a toast

25 August 2022 - 08:00 Anthony Clark

As consumers, we see clearly the increasing costs of daily life. It’s everywhere — in fuel, electricity and especially food.

Food price inflation is a fickle friend, depending on which side of the fence you’re on. Elevated input costs, as detailed in my article on page 14 on soft commodities, can work in farmers’ favour but can be crippling for many food producers  when a margin squeeze occurs as they are unable to recover higher costs fully...

