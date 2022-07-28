Why Omnia offers opportunity in the year ahead

Investors have been given a respite from big rate hike jitters
The sector still has a fair way to go, but gone are the days when executives were overwhelmingly white men
The 76-year-old headed the classically liberal think-tank for three decades
Ramaphosa is likely to lead effort to push back against calls to scrap the rule
Inflation-linked bonds are a sought-after asset when conditions are right
Such a brutal instrument will not succeed in lifting the economy out of its quagmire
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
Business Day TV speaks to investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth, Izak Odendal
South Africans must be clinical in red zone when they face Japan in Saturday’s second Test, says assistant coach Lungisa Kama
The development is set to include an industrial city, a mountain ski resort and garden-lined residential clusters
IM recommended a buy on Omnia Holdings in July 2021 at R27.30. IM has consistently recommended the stock with several price targets being met and exceeded.
Ahead of the March 2022 trading update and results, Omnia rallied hard, taking the counter to a 52-week high of R83.59. Despite robust results and a positive expectation of earnings for the 2023 financial year, the market has moved Omnia lower 15.4% over the past six weeks. But much of this slide could be due to market lore of “buy on anticipation, sell on the news”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Why Omnia offers opportunity in the year ahead
The company remains well positioned as a reliable supplier of a commodity that gives farmers more bang for their buck
IM recommended a buy on Omnia Holdings in July 2021 at R27.30. IM has consistently recommended the stock with several price targets being met and exceeded.
Ahead of the March 2022 trading update and results, Omnia rallied hard, taking the counter to a 52-week high of R83.59. Despite robust results and a positive expectation of earnings for the 2023 financial year, the market has moved Omnia lower 15.4% over the past six weeks. But much of this slide could be due to market lore of “buy on anticipation, sell on the news”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.