Companies / Investors Monthly

When trust pays off

This is one of only four investment trusts that have increased their dividend every year for 55 consecutive years, writes Warwick Lucas

28 July 2022 - 08:00 Warwick Lucas

The third-largest Global Equity Investment Trust on the London Stock Exchange at £2.7bn, Alliance Trust, aims to be a core equity holding that delivers above-inflation returns in the long term through capital growth and rising dividends.

It is one of only four investment trusts to have increased its dividend every year for 55 consecutive years and has been awarded the Association of Investment Companies’ Dividend Hero award...

