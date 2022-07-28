Investors have been given a respite from big rate hike jitters
The sector still has a fair way to go, but gone are the days when executives were overwhelmingly white men
The 76-year-old headed the classically liberal think-tank for three decades
Ramaphosa is likely to lead effort to push back against calls to scrap the rule
Inflation-linked bonds are a sought-after asset when conditions are right
Such a brutal instrument will not succeed in lifting the economy out of its quagmire
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
Business Day TV speaks to investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth, Izak Odendal
South Africans must be clinical in red zone when they face Japan in Saturday’s second Test, says assistant coach Lungisa Kama
The development is set to include an industrial city, a mountain ski resort and garden-lined residential clusters
Given the timeline between the writing of this note and its publication date I’m going out on a limb this time. In a recent interview, I was asked: “It looks like inflation is starting to roll, do you think the risk now is of the Fed making policy missteps in being too aggressive?”
The short answer to that question is: “Heck, yes!” The problem is, what mistakes might I possibly make in responding to the Federal Reserve’s real or perceived errors?..
WARWICK LUCAS: How to time the market in a complicated environment
Many years of low interest rates have resulted in steadily increasing government borrowings
Given the timeline between the writing of this note and its publication date I'm going out on a limb this time. In a recent interview, I was asked: "It looks like inflation is starting to roll, do you think the risk now is of the Fed making policy missteps in being too aggressive?"
The short answer to that question is: "Heck, yes!" The problem is, what mistakes might I possibly make in responding to the Federal Reserve's real or perceived errors?..
