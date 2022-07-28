×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Investors Monthly

Trade of the Month: In search of dividends

IM is probably going to take some flak for this month’s trade pairing — which suggests going short on the Satrix Divi Plus and long on a rather obscure but well-established counter called Marshall Monteagle

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 08:00 Marc Hasenfuss

In these tremulous times a solid dividend flow from lower-risk investments might suit the portfolios of jittery traders.

For investors who prefer not to sift through the list(s) of potential high yielders and meticulously crunch numbers to assess the sustainability of distributions, there are a few international and local investment instruments that provide a diversified dividend portfolio, sometimes with the convenience of quarterly payouts...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.