Stor-Age set to score in an age of consumerism

Investors have been given a respite from big rate hike jitters
The sector still has a fair way to go, but gone are the days when executives were overwhelmingly white men
The 76-year-old headed the classically liberal think-tank for three decades
Ramaphosa is likely to lead effort to push back against calls to scrap the rule
Inflation-linked bonds are a sought-after asset when conditions are right
Such a brutal instrument will not succeed in lifting the economy out of its quagmire
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
Business Day TV speaks to investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth, Izak Odendal
South Africans must be clinical in red zone when they face Japan in Saturday’s second Test, says assistant coach Lungisa Kama
The development is set to include an industrial city, a mountain ski resort and garden-lined residential clusters
The listed property sector has generally not been the best place to have your money invested over the past few years, with one notable exception: Stor-Age.
The company listed in 2015 at R10 a share and, at the time of writing, is trading at about R14.20, comfortably outperforming the JSE property index (the SA listed property index has delivered a negative 50% return over the same period). Add the cumulative dividends that Stor-Age has paid since listing of 653c a share to the capital gain, and investors should be more than satisfied with their total return over the period...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Stor-Age set to score in an age of consumerism
Amid robust demand for storage units, the company is well positioned to take advantage of today’s trend towards smaller homes offering less space to store possessions
The listed property sector has generally not been the best place to have your money invested over the past few years, with one notable exception: Stor-Age.
The company listed in 2015 at R10 a share and, at the time of writing, is trading at about R14.20, comfortably outperforming the JSE property index (the SA listed property index has delivered a negative 50% return over the same period). Add the cumulative dividends that Stor-Age has paid since listing of 653c a share to the capital gain, and investors should be more than satisfied with their total return over the period...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.