Companies / Investors Monthly

Stor-Age set to score in an age of consumerism

Amid robust demand for storage units, the company is well positioned to take advantage of today’s trend towards smaller homes offering less space to store possessions

28 July 2022 - 08:00 Shawn Stockigt

The listed property sector has generally not been the best place to have your money invested over the past few years, with one notable exception: Stor-Age.

The company listed in 2015 at R10 a share and, at the time of writing, is trading at about R14.20, comfortably outperforming the JSE property index (the SA listed property index has delivered a negative 50% return over the same period). Add the cumulative dividends that Stor-Age has paid since listing of 653c a share to the capital gain, and investors should be more than satisfied with their total return over the period...

