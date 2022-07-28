Investors have been given a respite from big rate hike jitters
The sector still has a fair way to go, but gone are the days when executives were overwhelmingly white men
The 76-year-old headed the classically liberal think-tank for three decades
Ramaphosa is likely to lead effort to push back against calls to scrap the rule
Inflation-linked bonds are a sought-after asset when conditions are right
Such a brutal instrument will not succeed in lifting the economy out of its quagmire
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
Business Day TV speaks to investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth, Izak Odendal
South Africans must be clinical in red zone when they face Japan in Saturday’s second Test, says assistant coach Lungisa Kama
The development is set to include an industrial city, a mountain ski resort and garden-lined residential clusters
Seeking out growth opportunities
Potential for renewable energy is one of the things tipped to draw outside investors to merge with SA companies
Global merger and acquisition (M&A) activity surged to record levels in 2021, exceeding $5-trillion.
According to an analysis by RMB Corporate Finance, SA also experienced robust deal activity last year, with more than 430 transactions. Roughly 70 deals involved foreign buyers and were valued at about R750bn...
