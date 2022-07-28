×

Companies / Investors Monthly

Pick of the Month: PSG Group

PSG Group, trading at R84.96, has it all to play for, and IM has it as a speculative buy

28 July 2022 - 08:00 anthony clark

PSG Group, the Stellenbosch investment holdings business listed in 1995 by businessman Jannie Mouton, may soon become a fond memory.

In a JSE Sens announcement released on March 1, PSG detailed its intention to unbundle to shareholders a majority of its holdings and undertake an interconditional cash repurchase at R23 per share for the remaining “rump” of PSG Group. Put simply, PSG shareholders have to vote on both the unbundling and the buyout deal or it’s no deal...

