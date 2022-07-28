×

Companies / Investors Monthly

Is oversold Sirius the bargain of the year?

Despite a strong pullback in its share price, the business park owner has grown income payouts for the eighth consecutive year and boasts a solid operational performance

28 July 2022 - 08:00 Joan Muller

It’s no surprise that investors spooked by surging inflation, rising interest rates and recessionary fears have sold down property stocks in recent months. What is curious is the extent to which former market darling Sirius Real Estate has lost favour.

The share price of the German and UK business park owner has plummeted 38% year to date (to July 11). That’s more than three times the 12% drop recorded by the SA listed property index over the same time. Sirius’s strategy is to buy older, underrented industrial and office parks in out-of-town areas with significant redevelopment and rental uplift potential. ..

