Companies / Investors Monthly

Hyprop starts to look interesting

‘Destination malls’ are back in favour as load-shedding drives people out of their homes to seek entertainment

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 08:00 The Finance Ghost

If you’ve been holding Hyprop since the property bubble on the JSE around 2016, you’ve had a really bad time.

The share price is down 75% since those silly days of property exuberance. It’s a useful reminder that every bubble is a disaster waiting to happen for those who aren’t disciplined with entry prices...

