Goods inflation vs services inflation

Investors have been given a respite from big rate hike jitters
The sector still has a fair way to go, but gone are the days when executives were overwhelmingly white men
The 76-year-old headed the classically liberal think-tank for three decades
Ramaphosa is likely to lead effort to push back against calls to scrap the rule
Inflation-linked bonds are a sought-after asset when conditions are right
Such a brutal instrument will not succeed in lifting the economy out of its quagmire
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
Business Day TV speaks to investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth, Izak Odendal
South Africans must be clinical in red zone when they face Japan in Saturday’s second Test, says assistant coach Lungisa Kama
The development is set to include an industrial city, a mountain ski resort and garden-lined residential clusters
Professional followers of fund management house 36One will most likely be familiar with Evan Walker’s somewhat folksy and decidedly blunt speaking style. I certainly wasn’t surprised when they cracked the nod for a couple of Raging Bull awards earlier this year.
Like many other fund managers at the conference, they were concerned about global inflation and the prospects for both rate hikes and quantitative tapering. They did feel that there is quite a lot of liquidity to support markets, but felt markets were perhaps still a little high and the estimates for next year’s earnings on the S&P too optimistic. Walker drilled quite extensively into the nature of the inflation out there, with some distinctions between goods inflation and services inflation and discussion about inventory levels in the US...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BEYOND SHARES
Goods inflation vs services inflation
How to a build a portfolio of extremes with a mix of cyclicality and defensiveness
Professional followers of fund management house 36One will most likely be familiar with Evan Walker’s somewhat folksy and decidedly blunt speaking style. I certainly wasn’t surprised when they cracked the nod for a couple of Raging Bull awards earlier this year.
Like many other fund managers at the conference, they were concerned about global inflation and the prospects for both rate hikes and quantitative tapering. They did feel that there is quite a lot of liquidity to support markets, but felt markets were perhaps still a little high and the estimates for next year’s earnings on the S&P too optimistic. Walker drilled quite extensively into the nature of the inflation out there, with some distinctions between goods inflation and services inflation and discussion about inventory levels in the US...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.