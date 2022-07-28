×

Companies / Investors Monthly

BEYOND SHARES

Goods inflation vs services inflation

How to a build a portfolio of extremes with a mix of cyclicality and defensiveness

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 08:00 Warwick Lucas

Professional followers of fund management house 36One will most likely be familiar with Evan Walker’s somewhat folksy and decidedly blunt speaking style. I certainly wasn’t surprised when they cracked the nod for a couple of Raging Bull awards earlier this year.

Like many other fund managers at the conference, they were concerned about global inflation and the prospects for both rate hikes and quantitative tapering. They did feel that there is quite a lot of liquidity to support markets, but felt markets were perhaps still a little high and the estimates for next year’s earnings on the S&P too optimistic. Walker drilled quite extensively into the nature of the inflation out there, with some distinctions between goods inflation and services inflation and discussion about inventory levels in the US...

