Companies / Investors Monthly

Beyond shares

Finance conference considers investment choices

Metals will be key for the move from coal, so it seems that whether things change or stay the same, Glencore is perfectly positioned

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 08:00 Warwick Lucas

Several themes ran right through the presentations when BCI held its fund managers showcase conference at the end of May. The company presented funds, strategies or house views to financial planners and multimanagers.

One theme virtually all speakers shared was that Naspers was hugely cheap. Given that the stock was sold off along with other Chinese assets in the “sell-off autocracies” because of the Ukraine war bear market, many of those present would have been showing severe paper losses. But it’s an enormous stock, with a hugely liquid market, and the call clearly paid off well in the past few weeks...

