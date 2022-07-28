×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Investors Monthly

ESG is becoming impossible to ignore

There are many entry points for people who want to make responsible investments, and more options are expected to emerge

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 08:00 Pedro van Gaalen

Global environmental, social and governance (ESG) assets may surpass $41-trillion by 2022 and $50-trillion by 2025, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report. That would represent one-third of projected total assets under management globally, the report says.

Shifting public attitudes, rising demand from investors, evolving regulatory regimes and emerging commercial opportunities are driving this growth in ESG-focused investing...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.