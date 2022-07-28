×

BEYOND SHARES: Everything is cyclical

28 July 2022 - 08:00 Warwick Lucas

GQG Partners founder Rajiv Jain was an interesting new addition to the line-up. It’s the first I’ve seen them in SA (though Southern Right Capital represents them) but I have seen them feature as the top performing managers for a multimanager investment trust (Alliance Trust on the LSE).

This might be the fastest fund manager start-up I’ve ever seen — they are at $93bn after only six years. Jain says though they may see themselves as growth investors, they don’t want to be dogmatic. They don’t believe past performance is an indicator of future success because the world is changing ever faster. By identifying a stock’s ongoing competitive advantage, they seek clarity on the durability of future earnings...

