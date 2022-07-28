×

Companies / Investors Monthly

ANTHONY CLARK: Renergen’s fuse is burning faster

Renergen’s share price has been weak in recent months, but the gas project has now hit a key milestone that means revenue will start to flow

28 July 2022 - 08:00 ANTHONY CLARK

I was scratching my head deciding what to write for this column. Many of my best ideas — Curro, Invicta, Omnia and PSG Group — are in this IM issue, and I contributed to a feature on JSE bargain shares.

Then out of the blue, Renergen CEO Stefano Marani invited me to an exclusive update on Virginia Phase 1 (VP1), which has reached a key milestone of introducing gas-to-plant. ..

