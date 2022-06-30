Companies / Investors Monthly Why the UK’s multilet industrial sector is a good place to be Industrials Reit has found a sweet spot in large business parks offering multiple smaller spaces, often to SMEs B L Premium

It’s no accident that Industrials Reit emerged as one of the JSE’s top-performing property stocks in 2021. The UK-focused counter, which has its primary listing on the LSE, delivered a total return of more than 60% last year after making impressive headway in transforming its portfolio over the past few years.

Under its previous guise as Stenprop, it owned a rather curious mixed bag of assets. However, the company is now well on its way to becoming a major player in the UK purpose-built multilet industrial (MLI) space — essentially, large business parks that offer multiple warehouse units of about 350m². Industrials Reit has a diverse base of about 1,500 tenants, most of them small or medium enterprises and including a growing tally of manufacturers that have brought their operations on-shore following Brexit...