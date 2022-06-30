Why junior miners are best placed to exploit SA’s mineral wealth
Junior miners — rather than exploration companies — are best placed to exploit SA’s mineral wealth
30 June 2022 - 08:00
The government’s ambition to have the country comprise roughly 5% of world minerals exploration spend is a forlorn hope, according to mining industry experts.
How, they say, is it possible to entertain this lofty ambition when the government takes years to grant a prospecting licence? Only 90 days are needed for Botswana to grant a similar licence...
