Why junior miners are best placed to exploit SA's mineral wealth Junior miners — rather than exploration companies — are best placed to exploit SA's mineral wealth

The government’s ambition to have the country comprise roughly 5% of world minerals exploration spend is a forlorn hope, according to mining industry experts.

How, they say, is it possible to entertain this lofty ambition when the government takes years to grant a prospecting licence? Only 90 days are needed for Botswana to grant a similar licence...