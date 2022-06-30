Companies / Investors Monthly WARWICK LUCAS: A close look at commodities Investors must understand the differences between commodities and how they relate to each other and to other asset classes B L Premium

I have an odd habit for an old stockbroker — I like reading academic finance studies.

In particular, on the JSE, I watch the work of Prof Paul van Rensburg of the University of Cape Town, who has written many papers probing (attacking) the efficient market hypothesis as it pertains to the JSE...