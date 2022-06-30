Companies / Investors Monthly Trade of the Month: Netcare vs Life Healthcare The prescription at this delicate juncture would be long Netcare and short Life Healthcare B L Premium

Private hospital groups seem to be in vogue. The unsolicited bid by Remgro and, bizarrely, logistics behemoth Mediterranean Shipping Co to take Mediclinic private on May 26 attests to this. Remgro already owns a 44.6% stake in the London-based Mediclinic.

Looking at Mediclinic’s two smaller competitors, Netcare and Life Healthcare, divergent returns have been the story here. Netcare lost investors 3.17% over the past 12 months, whereas Life Healthcare’s performance was far worse at a loss of 27.4% (these losses include dividend payouts)...