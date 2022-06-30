Quest for real returns as clients fear wealth erosion
Ensuring their clients ‘run out of life before they run out of money’ is one of the biggest challenges for wealth managers and private bankers
30 June 2022 - 08:00
Erosion of wealth and concerns about whether clients’ capital will have the longevity to provide for their living years are listed by 11 of the 13 wealth managers and private banks that participated in this year’s survey.
PSG Wealth is the Top Wealth Manager of the Year: Large Institutions for the fourth consecutive year and dominates this year’s awards with three archetype awards: lump-sum investor, retiree and young professional. That shows that it is pulling ahead of its competitors, which are all banks with wealth management divisions...
