Companies / Investors Monthly Post-pandemic blues in the fast food industry Inflation is hurting post-pandemic restaurant demand more than travel, so investors need to tread carefully in this space for now B L Premium

If you can find a Zoom shareholder who is willing to talk about the trauma of the past 18 months, that haggard investor will acknowledge that most consumers have tried hard to go back to their normal, pre-pandemic lives.

Despite what the Zoom share price tried to tell us during the pandemic, nobody thinks that being locked up at home and experiencing everything online is the best way to live...