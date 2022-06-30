Companies / Investors Monthly Pick of the Month: Frontier Transport Holdings The business may not be glamorous or high growth, but sometimes consistency and a fat dividend can be just as attractive to portfolios B L Premium

Frontier Transport Holdings is the transport subsidiary of Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI). HCI controls 75% of Frontier, so the liquidity and tradability of the stock are problematic.

Many IM readers will be unfamiliar with Frontier. However, if you live in Cape Town, it has a local angle — Frontier owns and operates the Golden Arrow bus service and operates the MyCiTi bus network for the City of Cape Town. Its wheeled assets are ubiquitous in the metro...