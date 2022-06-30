Companies / Investors Monthly Pepkor: More vanilla than bubbly The retailer’s recent performance is solid but uninspiring B L Premium

Pepkor has a strong reputation on the local market. But with a share price return of just 2% since the start of 2019, that reputation hasn’t been earned by making recent investors wealthy.

Among local clothing retailers, Pepkor has been the strongest fish trying to swim upstream in this economy. Since the start of 2019, TFG is down 16%, Mr Price is down 20% and Truworths has lost nearly 40% of its value. Woolworths has been carried by its grocery business, with the share price down about 3% over this period...