Oceana: This could be the catch of the season Supply problems within Oceana's Lucky Star business have abated and there has been robust sales growth, with consumers seeing canned fish as an affordable meal

IM cannot review Oceana Group without acknowledging the soap opera that has swirled around the company over the past nine months. This caused the share price to slide 23% to a low of 4,781c by March.

The delay in the FY2021 results to September, due to the investigation of a whistleblower’s claims regarding US fishmeal subsidiary Daybrook, morphed into a wider company probe. ..