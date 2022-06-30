Investment trusts have a double edge
At the moment these funds are more keenly priced than they have been for several years
Readers may feel that I have overdone the discussion on London closed-end funds in recent months. The reason I have concentrated on them so much (and probably will for the rest of this year) is that they are a relatively novel asset as far as SA investors are concerned and therefore require a wide introduction.
It’s at times like now, when the current (very uncomfortable) state of equity markets prevail, that a double-edged characteristic of investment trusts comes to the fore. During bear markets, they tend to open up discounts to the underlying asset value. The consequences of this are twofold; on the one hand these fund prices tend to fall further than normal indices, but on the other hand, the upside is that the long-term buyer can obtain excellent assets at discounted prices and the funds themselves can grow their relative NAV by buying back their own units. ..
