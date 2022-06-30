Companies / Investors Monthly EDITOR’S NOTE: Buying good shares in bad times Instinct indicates more ructions are coming, probably for a prolonged period B L Premium

I was fairly happy for a time. The recent market ructions pushed quite a few quality shares I had been coveting to levels I thought well worthy of consideration. But these have now dropped further, making me a little more nervous about committing to building a long-term holding.

Then again, who am I to carp about the equity markets? Some of my dearest pals recently dabbled in the crypto currency market(s) ... presumably after persistent nagging by their offspring that ignoring bitcoin and ethereum would mean retiring poor. To be fair, bitcoin — which peaked at almost $68,000 in early November last year — might have looked tempting at under $30,000 around six weeks ago. But as I write the flagship cryptocurrency was looking like breaking down under $2,000...