Barloworld suffers from Russia exposure
The current valuation for Barlows may be offering an opportunity for long-term investors prepared to invest through economic cycles
30 June 2022 - 08:00
Barloworld’s share price has been a torrid underperformer of late and, at the time of writing, has underperformed the JSE all share index by an uncomfortable margin year to date. On face of it, using most valuation metrics, the share now appears cheap.
So why is the share price reflecting so much negative sentiment towards this JSE stalwart, and is this perception warranted?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now