Barloworld suffers from Russia exposure The current valuation for Barlows may be offering an opportunity for long-term investors prepared to invest through economic cycles

Barloworld’s share price has been a torrid underperformer of late and, at the time of writing, has underperformed the JSE all share index by an uncomfortable margin year to date. On face of it, using most valuation metrics, the share now appears cheap.

So why is the share price reflecting so much negative sentiment towards this JSE stalwart, and is this perception warranted?..