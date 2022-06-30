Companies / Investors Monthly Altron: leaner and ready to cash in on renewed spending In the short to medium term the group will have to navigate the challenges brought on by continued supply chain pressures and component shortages B L Premium

Since 2017, technology services company Altron has been on a mission to revamp and simplify its business, reduce its debt and become capital light, with the goal of improving shareholder returns.

This has been done by offloading noncore assets and, towards the end of 2020, unbundling to shareholders its investment in Bytes Technology Group. Bytes is listed on the London Stock Exchange with a dual listing on the local bourse. ..