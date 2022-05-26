Companies / Investors Monthly BEYOND SHARES: unit trusts, ETFs and other investment instruments Where ‘colonial’ is not a dirty word F&C Investment Trust, with its diverse investments base, boasts a 50-year record of rising dividends B L Premium

Britain, 1868: Benjamin Disraeli is appointed prime minister, public hangings are banned and roads burgeoning with carriages lead to the world’s first traffic lights being installed in Parliament Square, London.

For all its wealth and technological advancement, London still contained districts of great poverty and squalor. With this backdrop, F&C (Foreign & Colonial) Investment Trust was launched. It brought access to wider share ownership and wealth creation to investors of humbler means for the first time, laying the groundwork for the collective investments industry...