WARWICK LUCAS: Markets suck, but do I cash out my share options? A good share option scheme can make the difference between a good retirement and a fantastic one, so make sure you exit at the right time

When first receiving share options, you might feel like the dog that caught the proverbial bus (I got it! Now what do I do with it?).

HR tells you there’s a certain price at which the shares may be exercised and a final date by which that must happen. Then, good luck! If the share price is below the exercise price on expiry date, then (oops!) they’re worthless...