WARWICK LUCAS: Markets suck, but do I cash out my share options?
A good share option scheme can make the difference between a good retirement and a fantastic one, so make sure you exit at the right time
26 May 2022 - 08:00
When first receiving share options, you might feel like the dog that caught the proverbial bus (I got it! Now what do I do with it?).
HR tells you there’s a certain price at which the shares may be exercised and a final date by which that must happen. Then, good luck! If the share price is below the exercise price on expiry date, then (oops!) they’re worthless...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now