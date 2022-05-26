Companies / Investors Monthly Unit trusts hit the sweet spot for investors Robust returns, flexibility and ease of use make unit trusts a popular choice B L Premium

Unit trust investors enjoyed robust returns in 2021 as fiscal stimulus and accommodative monetary policies floated all boats, including passive investments.

Data from the Association for Savings & Investment SA shows investors preferred interest-bearing and global equity unit trusts, with the latter attracting R24.6bn in net inflows, but the SA equity category delivered the strongest performance — 28% over one year — as the commodities boom supported the local economy...