Steinhoff: A pariah we could learn to trust again
More than four years after its catastrophic collapse, Steinhoff has completed much of its restructuring and is worthy of consideration
26 May 2022 - 08:00
The torrid history of Steinhoff is well known and documented; how the one-time darling of investors fell into ignominy after it shocked the market with that JSE Sens announcement in December 2017.
CEO Markus Jooste had resigned, the announcement said, and the group was implementing an investigation into accounting “irregularities”...
