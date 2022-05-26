Quantum Foods: A game of chicken

Animal feeds, broiler chicks and eggs business Quantum Foods has pretty much vanished from the investment spotlight after a huge splash in mid-2020 when majority shareholder Zeder Investments exited its stake and sold to unlisted poultry producer Country Bird Holdings (CBH). This caused quite a flap.

The agricultural sector was ablaze with what the intent of CBH was towards Quantum Foods. That's aside from the counter trading at a fat discount to its net asset value, presently at 1,020c versus a current share price of 496c. With a present market value of R992m with barely any trade in the counter given the current opposing shareholder ownership blocs, IM ponders the future for Quantum and if there is any opportunity given the impasse...