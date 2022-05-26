Companies / Investors Monthly Pleasing signals from Sygnia It's a bit like Marmite, but IM could get addicted B L Premium

Little research is ever written on the JSE-listed asset management sector, which has four large players at its heart: Coronation, Quilter, Ninety One and Sygnia.

Of the four, none gets less coverage than Sygnia. The counter is the Marmite of asset management — you either like the company, its championing of the low-cost model and its dynamic, outspoken founder … or it’s simply not to your palate...